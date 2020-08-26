India-China standoff: Unfortunate incident happened at the border, it is a brief moment from history's perspective: Chinese ambassador Weidong

Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong speaking at the China-India Youth webinar said that China sees India as a "partner instead of a rival and an opportunity instead of a threat."

"We hope to put the boundary question at an appropriate place in bilateral relations," the Chinese ambassador said, adding,"properly handle differences through dialogue and consultation, and push bilateral relations back on track at an early date."

"Not long ago, an unfortunate incident happened in the border areas that neither China nor India would like to see. Now we are working to handle it properly. It is a brief moment from the perspective of history," the Chinese ambassador said.

Relations between India and China have been tense after Indian troops clashed with PLA soldiers at Galwan Valley on June 15 leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers, although Chinese troops also suffered casualties but China's foreign ministry has refused to divulge figures.

India and Chinese troops have engaged in disengagement talks ever since the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops pulling back from several areas along Line of Control(LAC), however, there have been reports of slow movement of Chinese troops in some forward sectors along the border.

Weidong asserted that India and China "should live in peace and avoid conflicts."

"No country can be isolated from the rest of the world and seek development on its own. We should not only adhere to self-reliance, but also stick to opening up to the outside world in line with the trend of globalization. Only in this way can we achieve better development," Weidong said.