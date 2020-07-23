India-China standoff: Amid reports of PLA slowing de-escalation, India, China WMCC talks on border affairs to take place on Friday

India's ministry of external affairs said today that "China's disengagment and respecting and abiding by the LAC is the basis of peace and tranquility in the area."

the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination(WMCC) on India-China borders affairs is likely to take place tomorrow(Friday), a day after reports emerged that China's People's Liberation Army(PLA) has slowed the de-escalation process.

India and China's core commanders had met in Chuasal in eastern Ladakh last week as part of phase two of the disengagement process.

On the Kulbhushan Jadav issue, the MEA said that Pakistan has not been able to provide "unimpeded access" to Kulbhushan Jadav.

The MEA said that Pakistan has created "confusion on the dates of submission" and delayed informing India.