India, China military commanders begin 14th round of talks over eastern Ladakh

Indian and Chinese military commanders began the 14 round of corps commander-level talks on Wednesday at Chaushul Moldo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to discuss issues related to de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

The talks between the two sides are taking place after a gap of three months. Reports say disengagement at the Hot Springs area is one of the chief agendas of the talks.

The Indian side is being led by Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta belonging to Leh-based 14 corps and the Chinese side by south Xinjiang military district chief Major General Yang Lin.

Also Read in Pics | LAC row: China's 'disengagement' plan & deployment in eastern Ladakh

The two sides had last met on October 10 last year as the talks ended in a stalemate. India and China have been involved in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 2020.

In June 2020, Indian and Chinese troops had clashed at Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed including four Chinese soldiers, although reports claimed the casualties among Chinese troops was much higher.

In February last year China had announced it would be pulling out its troops from eastern Ladakh however reports claim PLA troops have been fortifying their bases in key areas amid the pullback.

Also Read: Stalemate in Ladakh - De-escalation from the friction points and the way ahead

The two sides had completed the disengagement process in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area, however, several thousand troops from both sides are still deployed along the LAC.

(With inputs from Agencies)