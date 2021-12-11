LAC row: China's 'disengagement' plan & deployment in eastern Ladakh

Earlier this year, China had announced that its troops at the southern and northern banks of the Pangong Tso had started "synchronised and organised disengagement".

'Synchronised and organised disengagement'

The move came after months of standoff along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) since May 2020 when Chinese troops moved along the border.

In June last year, Indian and Chinese troops clashed at Galwan Valley leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers and four 4 PLA soldiers, although reports claimed the casualties in the Chinese army was much higher.

(Photograph:AFP)