India: Air Force's training aircraft with two pilots on board crashes in Karnataka, IAF orders enquiry- Watch

In a recent incident, the Indian Air Force's intermediate jet-powered trainer aircraft, HAL HJT-16, commonly known as Kiran, crashed into an open field in Chamrajnagar village in Karnataka. A Kiran trainer aircraft of the @IAF_MCC crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew Bhumika and Tejpal ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/K0eN6pvOWZ — Jitender Sharma (@capt_ivane) June 1, 2023 × IAF's trainer aircraft crashes in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district. Two pilots eject safely. Both of them being airlifted to HAL airport in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/o8BfbCskQh — Harish Upadhya (@harishupadhya) June 1, 2023 × Fortunately, both pilots aboard the aircraft managed to eject safely using parachutes and landed without injuries. The aircraft was on a routine training sortie at the time of the accident. The IAF has announced that an inquiry would be conducted to determine the cause of the accident. Aircraft designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited The Kiran trainer aircraft, designed and manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), made its maiden flight in 1964. It aims at serving a crucial role in the IAF by providing intermediate training, also known as Stage 2 training, to pilots before they advance to training on board the Hawk jets.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, one of the oldest and largest aerospace and defence manufacturers in the world, is an Indian public sector aerospace and defence company, headquartered in Bengaluru. IAF grounds Soviet-origin MiG-21 jets over safety concerns This incident in Karnataka follows the temporary grounding of the entire fleet of MiG-21 fighter jets by the IAF. The decision was made after a MiG-21 Bison crashed into a house in Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, on May 8 during a routine training sortie. The pilot survived, but sadly, three other individuals lost their lives in the crash.

The accident again highlighted safety concerns surrounding the MiG-21 fighter jets. Despite being the primary combat aircraft of the IAF for a considerable period, the ageing fleet has been involved in around 400 accidents since its induction in the early 1960s. Out of the more than 870 MiG-21 fighter jets procured by the IAF, only about 50 remain in service.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the MiG-21 crash in Rajasthan. Until the investigation is completed and the cause of the accident is identified, the MiG-21 fleet will remain grounded. The aircraft will undergo thorough evaluation and checks before they are cleared for flight by the scrutiny teams. IAF phasing out MiG-21 jets The IAF has been gradually phasing out the ageing MiG fleet and aims to retire all the MiG jets by early 2025. To replace them, the IAF has signed a deal for 83 Tejas jets with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited as part of its modernization plan.