India: IAF MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan, killing at least three civilians; rescue operation underway

New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: May 08, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

Initial image of the MiG-21 crash. Photograph:(Agencies)

Initial reports mentioned that the jet fell on the house, killing a woman and a man 

An Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in the western state of Rajasthan, killing three people and injuring as many. 
The news agency ANI reported citing sources that the pilot is safe, with rescue operations underway. 

Initial reports mentioned that the jet, which had taken off from Suratgarh, fell on the house in Bahlolnagar. 
 
The pilot jumped in time and landed safely in a drain area with the help of their parachute and sustained minor injuries. 

In a tweet, IAF wrote: "A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning. The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries." 

The Indian Air Force also mentioned that an inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident. 

Local police have informed about the accident in the Sadar police station area. Om Prakash, Inspector General of Police, Bikaner, said: "The pilot made all efforts to avert human casualties and crash-landed the plane on the outskirts of the village." 

