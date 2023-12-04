LIVE TV
India: AAP MP Raghav Chadha's parliament suspension revoked. Here's what happened

PTI
New DelhiUpdated: Dec 04, 2023, 10:01 PM IST
File photo of Raghav Chadha. Photograph:(PTI)

In a video message, Chadha thanked people for the love and blessings that he received during the period of suspension

AAP MP Raghav Chadha thanked the Supreme Court and Rajya Sabha chairman on Monday (Dec 4), after his suspension from the Upper House of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) was discontinued.

In a video message, Chadha thanked people for the love and blessings that he received during the period of suspension.

"I had to approach the Supreme Court to get my suspension discontinued. It was after the Supreme Court's intervention that my suspension was ended. At least for 115 days, I was suspended. During those days, I could not ask your questions inside Parliament and was not able to raise your voice inside the House," he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said he received a lot of love and blessings from people during the period of his suspension.

"I am happy that my suspension was ended. I am thankful to the Supreme Court and Rajya Sabha chairman for this. During the 115 days, I got a lot of love and blessings from people. I got strength from you guys. I am thankful to you from the bottom of my heart," he said.

Chadha was suspended from the Upper House in August for alleged breach of privileges. 

