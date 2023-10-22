Raghav Chadha wishes 'wifey' Parineeti on her birthday with adorable post: 'You light up my life'

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is celebrating her 35th birthday today. And this birthday is extra special, as it's her first birthday after her marriage. The Ishaqzaade actress tied the knot with Indian politician Raghav Chadha on September 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

On the big day, Raghav shared a bunch of cute photos as he penned a heartwarming note for his 'wifey' Parineeti.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Raghav wrote a long caption for the ''superstar'' of his life, “You light up my life like a superstar, Paru! Just a smile from you can make my challenging and chaotic life bearable…You bring SO much joy into my world…On this special day, I want to celebrate the amazing woman that you are…Here's to more laughs, more love, and more unforgettable moments together…like these beautiful ones of our first year together. Happy Birthday, Wifey! (sic).” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88) × Chadha shared a carousel of photos showing their adorable dinner dates, cute umbrella photos, and memorable moments spent in London. In the picture, Raghav is adorable holding Parineeti as they both pose for the camera. The next picture shows the actress posing with a reserved table sign as she shows off her diamond ring.

In one photo, Parineeti and Raghav are cutely posing under the umbrella.

Replying to the post, Parineeti, who is a very ardent social media user, commented on the post, "Back at you, you amazing amazing human!."

Later, Parineer re-shared the post on her Insta stories and wrote,“Annoying human making me emotional.”

Priyanka's wish for her little sister

Priyanka shared good wishes for Parineeti. Sharing a sun-kissed photo of them on her Instagram stories, Priyanka wrote,

''Happiest birthday Tisha. Hope you're surrounded by so much love and joy today and always.”

The picture, which was presumably clicked on Priyanka's birthday trip, shows Chopra's sister by the pool.

Raghav and Parineeti's Love Story

The reports of Parineeti and Raghav dating emerged online after the two were spotted together at various dinner dates in Delhi and Mumbai in March this year. Soon, multiple sources confirmed that Raghav and Parineeti are indeed dating and are planning to tie the knot soon. However, the couple remained tight-lipped until the engagement day.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi and tied the knot at the Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan in the presence of close family and friends.

