/Independence Day 2026: India’s health journey, from scarcity to smart care with telemedicine and robotic surgery

India’s healthcare story is one of the most remarkable transformations in the 79 years of independence, as a system struggling with severe shortages of doctors, hospitals, and medicines in 1947 has reached a position where digital health, telemedicine, and advanced robotic surgery are the buzzwords.

When India achieved independence in 1947, it inherited a fragile healthcare infrastructure and a heavy burden of infectious diseases amidst limited access to modern medicine.

There was the challenge of building a health system almost from the ground up.

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The next few decades saw India focus heavily on public health, vaccination campaigns, disease-control programmes and expansion of primary healthcare, which gradually changed the health landscape.

India won major battles when it eradicated smallpox in 1977 and was certified polio-free by the WHO in 2014.

The healthcare expansion accelerated in the 21st century as maternal health, immunisation, rural healthcare, and focus on non-communicable diseases became national programmes. Private hospitals expanded access to advanced diagnostics and specialised treatment. Medical education also grew rapidly and helped increase the number of doctors and specialists needed to cater to the huge population.

Medical colleges have more than doubled, while 12 new AIIMS have become functional since 2014.

The severe test during Covid pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic was a major test of India’s healthcare system. The never-imagined surge of demand for oxygen, disinfectants and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits exposed shortages that were overcome promptly as India sent vaccines, medicines, sanitiser and other essentials to other nations in need. The pandemic demonstrated India’s capacity for large-scale vaccination, pharmaceutical production, medical research and digital health services.

Telemedicine and digitalisation of health records

In a huge change, telemedicine became a critical service during the pandemic. The government’s eSanjeevani platform connected patients and healthcare workers with doctors and specialists without a hospital visit and more than 45 crore patients have benefited through a network spanning health facilities across the country as per March 2026 figures.

Digitalisation of health records has also been a turning point, as the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission created a nationwide digital-health framework, with millions of Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts, which allow health records to be linked electronically. Now, all information about a patient is easily available rather than remaining confined to individual hospitals.

The private healthcare sector has grown rapidly alongside public services and even caters to patients from abroad.

India is increasingly embracing robotic-assisted surgery, which is now available across major hospitals and medical centres.

Health insurance for financial protection

The government also focused on expanding health insurance and financial protection, with the Ayushman Bharat programme launched in 2018 givinghospital care access to the economically vulnerable families.

Over 12 crore hospitalisations were covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme by June 2026.

Seventy-nine years after independence, India’s healthcare story is therefore one of substantial progress, and as it approaches 2047, the strength of its health system will be central to its development ambitions.