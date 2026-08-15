/'Bharat has seen a dream': PM Modi vows India will achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Aug 15) said India has set its sights on becoming a developed nation by 2047, when the country completes 100 years of independence, and called for bigger ambitions to achieve that goal.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on India's 80th Independence Day, Modi said the country has "seen a dream" and now needs to work towards turning it into reality. "Bharat has seen a dream, one dream, and we need to achieve it," Modi said. "When we complete 100 years in 2047, we will create Viksit Bharat. We need to achieve this goal."

25 crore people moved out of poverty

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Modi credited the efforts of Indians over the past 12 years for helping push the country forward. He thanked citizens for their contribution and said around 25 crore people had come out of poverty. "In the last 12 years everyone has tried their best to take the country forward. I thank everyone for their efforts," he said.

The prime minister also described India as a fast-paced economy, saying the country had struggled to build momentum after gaining independence but had accelerated its growth in recent years. "Our country became independent but we were not able to take up speed. In the last 12 years India is growing at a fast pace," Modi said.

Defence, railways and digital economy

Modi pointed to developments across several sectors as evidence of India's progress. He cited an increase in defence production, growth in railway development and advances in digital technology and innovation. He also highlighted the expansion of digital transactions, saying they had increased by 100 per cent.

The prime minister said changes in governance, along with the development of metro networks and public transport, had contributed to the country's transformation. He said these developments provided confidence that India would achieve the Viksit Bharat target by 2047.

Push for Atma Nirbhar Bharat

Modi also stressed the need for India to reduce its dependence on other countries and strengthen domestic manufacturing. "We don't have to be dependent on other nations, we have to become Atma Nirbhar," he said, pointing to initiatives such as Make in India, Swadeshi and Vocal for Local.

He said India should build greater capacity in critical technologies and manufacturing, including medical equipment and semiconductors.