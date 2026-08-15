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Who is Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan? Army officer's Red Fort appearance goes viral | India 80th Independence Day

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 09:22 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 09:22 IST
Who is Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan? Army officer's Red Fort appearance goes viral | India 80th Independence Day

Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan at Red Fort: Who is the woman Army officer beside PM Modi? Photograph: (WION Web Desk)

Story highlights

A woman Army officer seen assisting PM Modi during the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort has drawn widespread attention. Here is what is known about Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan and her role in the historic August 15 proceedings.

Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan, an Indian Army officer drew attention during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 15, 2026, after assisting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the flag-hoisting ceremony.

Her appearance in the official ceremony placed a spotlight on the military personnel who play a crucial role in the tightly choreographed Independence Day proceedings. Here's what we know about Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan?

Who is Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan?

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Captain Sonia Singh Chauhan is a commissioned officer in the Indian Army. On !5th August, 2026, she was involved in the formal flag-hoisting proceedings at the Red Fort.

What was her role at the Red Fort?

The Independence Day ceremony involves strict military protocol, with personnel assigned specific duties around the Prime Minister, the national flag and the ceremonial proceedings.

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Captain Sonia's presence in the frame with Modi therefore reflects her role in the official military protocol surrounding the event. Her appearance has also been viewed in the broader context of the increasing visibility of women officers in the Indian armed forces and an ode to India's 'Nari Shakti' push.

Why has she attracted attention?

The image of a woman Army officer standing prominently behind the Prime Minister during one of India's most watched national ceremonies quickly became a talking point, particularly amid the government's emphasis on Nari Shakti and the growing participation of women in the armed forces.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

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