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'No more small dreams': PM Modi sets out India's big ambitions on 80th Independence Day

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 07:50 IST | Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 08:08 IST
'No more small dreams': PM Modi sets out India's big ambitions on 80th Independence Day

'India is not going to work with small dreams': Modi's big Independence Day message Photograph: (Others)

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged India to think bigger on its 80th Independence Day, saying the country can no longer work with "small dreams". From the Red Fort, he called for greater ambition and determination as India enters its next phase of development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Aug 15) called for bigger national ambitions, saying India can no longer afford to work with "small dreams" as the country moves towards its next phase of development. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on India's 80th Independence Day, Modi said the country needs to set ambitious goals and develop the determination required to overcome difficult situations.

"Our country is not going to work with small dreams now," Modi said. "We need big dreams and that's how we get the dedication to get out of difficult situations."

Also read | 'Bharat has seen a dream': PM Modi vows India will achieve Viksit Bharat by 2047

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Modi pays tribute to freedom fighters

Beginning his Independence Day address, Modi congratulated the people of India and paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom. "Today we remember everyone who sacrificed their lives for our country," he said, adding that he bowed his head in respect to the freedom fighters.

Modi also highlighted the significance of Vande Mataram during this year's Independence Day celebrations. He said the country was marking 150 years of Vande Mataram and noted its historical importance in India's freedom struggle.

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Also read | LIVE Updates | Independence Day India 2026: PM Modi speaks to Indians from Red Fort

Flood-hit families assured of support

The prime minister also addressed the recent floods that have affected several parts of the country. He expressed solidarity with families who have suffered losses and assured them that the entire country stands with them during the difficult period.

"In the last few days, a few regions were affected by flood," Modi said, assuring affected families that the country would stand by them.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist and Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with five years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. She has e...Read More

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