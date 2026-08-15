Independence Day 2026 India Live Updates: India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on August 15, with the nation coming together to honour the freedom struggle and reflect on its journey since 1947. The main celebrations will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort, where he will hoist the Tricolour and deliver his 13th consecutive Independence Day address.

This year's celebrations carry special significance as India marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. For the first time, the national song will be rendered during the Red Fort ceremony, with 2,500 young cadets and 'My Bharat' volunteers taking part. The event also places a strong focus on India's youth and the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.