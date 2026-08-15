Independence Day 2026 India Live Updates: India is celebrating its 80th Independence Day on August 15, with the nation coming together to honour the freedom struggle and reflect on its journey since 1947. The main celebrations will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort, where he will hoist the Tricolour and deliver his 13th consecutive Independence Day address.
This year's celebrations carry special significance as India marks 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'. For the first time, the national song will be rendered during the Red Fort ceremony, with 2,500 young cadets and 'My Bharat' volunteers taking part. The event also places a strong focus on India's youth and the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.
The celebrations extend beyond India's borders, with Indian missions raising the Tricolour across the world. The United States, through Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has also extended greetings, describing ties with India as "stronger than ever". As flags rise across cities and continents, Independence Day is being marked not only as a remembrance of freedom but as a celebration of India's present and its ambitions for the future.
The national flag hoisting at the Red Fort will be synchronised with a 21-gun salute by the 1721 Field Battery (Ceremonial). The salute will use indigenous 105 mm Light Field Guns.
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PM Modi will be received at the Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior officials before receiving the Guard of Honour from personnel of the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead India's 80th Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi on Saturday. The ceremony will focus on India's journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047 and the role of the country's youth.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has extended Independence Day greetings to the people of India, saying the US-India relationship is "stronger than ever". Rubio credited the personal relationship between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for strengthening bilateral ties.
He highlighted cooperation in defence, energy security, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, space and commerce, saying the partnership was making both countries and the wider Indian Ocean region "safer, stronger, and more prosperous".