/Independence Day 2025: When and where to watch parade, PM Modi’s speech live - Know here

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 14, 2025, 15:30 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 16:10 IST
Representational Image. Photograph: (Unsplash)

Story highlights

Celebrate the 79th Independence Day of India in 2025 by witnessing the grand flag hoisting and parade at the Red Fort of Delhi. Know when and where to watch the parade and the live speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Like every year, this year also on August 15, commemorating Independence Day, the historic Red Fort in Delhi will host the iconic flag hoisting ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the flag hoisting, PM Modi will give a speech from the Lal Quila, followed by a spectacular parade that fills the air with patriotism and pride.

If someone has dreamed of experiencing this grand live event in person, including the parade along with PM Modi's speech and flag hoisting, then follow these steps to book your seat online through the official government portal to enjoy the celebrations.

  • Visit the official website: aamantran.mod.gov.in.
  • Look at the option ‘Online Ticket Booking for Independence Day 2025’ on the homepage.
  • Click on the link, then fill in all your relevant details—name, contact number, and the number of tickets you want.
  • Now, upload your photo ID (passport, Aadhaar, or another valid ID) for verification.
  • Then choose your ticket out of three categories priced at Rs 20, Rs 100, and Rs 500.
  • Complete payment securely via UPI, debit/credit card, or net banking.
  • Download your e-ticket and keep a printed or digital copy handy for entry.

After booking the ticket, reach the venue before the given time, as traffic could lead to you being delayed in attending the event.

When to watch parade and PM Modi's speech?

Event Date: Friday, August 15, 2025

Time: Around 7:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

The event starts with official greetings, followed by a 21-gun salute, then a ceremonial flag hoisting by the prime minister, and later by the singing of the national anthem, “Jana Gana Mana.” After all this procedure, PM Modi will give a speech to the nation, and then the parade will start.

Where to watch parade and PM Modi's speech?

If someone couldn't get a ticket to watch the event live, then he/she can watch the live telecast of the Independence Day celebrations by tuning into Doordarshan (DD National) or other media.

One can also visit the official Press Information Bureau (PIB) YouTube channel and the PMO's official YouTube page to watch the parade and listen to PM Modi's speech.

Link here:

