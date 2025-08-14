/India’s 79th Independence Day 2025: How India surpassed Pakistan in the space race

As Pakistan marks its 78th Independence Day on August 14 and India prepares to celebrate its 79th tomorrow, the two neighbours, once bound by shared history, stand worlds apart in the space race. Six decades ago, Pakistan took an early lead, launching a rocket before India. Today, India is landing probes on the Moon while Pakistan’s programme struggles for relevance. The story of how these paths diverged is also a story of governance, vision, and priorities, one that underscores how national choices made after independence have shaped their place among the stars.