/Independence Day 2025: India’s Nirbhay vs Pakistan’s Fatah IV and why India’s missile holds the edge

This August, with Pakistan marking its Independence Day on the 14th and India celebrating its 79th on the 15th, Islamabad chose to reveal its latest cruise missile, the Fatah-IV. Billed as a 'game-changer' by Pakistani media, the missile is intended to plug the gap between its tactical and strategic strike capabilities. India, however, has been operating its own subsonic cruise missile, the Nirbhay, for years, a platform with a longer range, greater payload, and proven versatility. First tested in 2013, the Nirbhay’s journey has been more rigorous but also more ambitious, placing India firmly ahead in subsonic cruise missile capability.

