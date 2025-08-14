LOGIN
Independence Day 2025: Security tightened in J&K as India gears up for 79th I-day celebrations

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 14, 2025, 14:29 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 14:29 IST
Ahead of Independence Day 2025, security has been intensified across Jammu & Kashmir as India prepares to celebrate its 79th Independence Day with nationwide events and vigilance.

