In a heartening development for wildlife conservation in India, the Asiatic lion population in Gujarat has seen a remarkable rise of 32% over the last five years, increasing from 674 in 2020 to 891.

As per the latest count, there are estimated 196 males, 330 females,140 sub-adults and 225 cubs, said the Gujarat forest department.

“In just the last five years, the population of lions in Gir, Gujarat, has increased from 674 to 891. The number of lions that emerged after the lion census is very encouraging,” the Prime Minister said.

“Many of you must be wondering how this animal census is conducted! This exercise is very challenging. You will be surprised to know that the Lion Census was conducted in 11 districts, in an area of 35 thousand square kilometres.”

“For the census, the teams monitored these areas round the clock… twenty-four hours. Both verification and cross-verification were done in this entire campaign. This enabled the counting of lions to be completed with utmost precision,” the Prime Minister added.

This growth not only highlights the success of conservation efforts but also signifies the expansion of the lions' habitat beyond the Gir National Park to cover a broader range across Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday (May 25), attributed this success to community-led conservation initiatives, emphasising the pivotal role of local communities in safeguarding these majestic animals.

PM Modi praised the collective efforts of forest officials, wildlife enthusiasts, and local residents in ensuring a safe and thriving environment for the lions.

Reports indicate that this population boom has been accompanied by an increase in the lion's geographical range, covering an area of approximately 30,000 square kilometers, a notable expansion from the earlier 22,000 square kilometers. This indicates that the lions are not just multiplying in numbers but are also reclaiming lost habitats and adapting to new areas.

Experts believe that the increase in the lion population is a testament to the robust conservation policies, including anti-poaching measures, improved wildlife corridors, and enhanced rescue operations in cases of conflict or distress. Additionally, the proactive involvement of local communities in conservation efforts, such as habitat protection and water management, has played a crucial role.

This remarkable growth in Gujarat’s lion population not only showcases India’s commitment to wildlife conservation but also stands as a global model of how human-wildlife coexistence can be nurtured and sustained.