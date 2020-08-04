IMD issues red alert For Mumbai, Thane and North Konkan due to heavy rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert Mumbai, North Konkan, and Thane districts of Maharashtra for the next 48 hours following incessant rains in the regions.

Landslides have also been reported from parts of Mumbai due to the heavy rainfalls throughout the night. Severe waterlogging was also witnessed in several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday.

"Landslide ! at Time of India, next Samta Nagar police station, highway, Mumbai. Red Alert for RF, for North Konkan, next 48 hrs," said Deputy Director General (DDG) of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai KS Hosalikar in a tweet.

Earlier, KS Hosalikar tweeted, "Colaba 220, Santacruz 254, Ram Mandir 152, Mira Road 152, Mahalaxmi 172, Vidyavihar 159 mm. Most of the stations in Thane and NM reported more than 150 mm. Trend to continue for next 48 hrs."

Meanwhile, Shivaji Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Central Railway (CR) said that suburban services have been suspended on mainline and harbour line, and mail/express trains are being rescheduled.

"Due to high tide resulting in water logging at Vadala and Parel suburban services are suspended on mainline and harbour line. However, shuttle services are running between Vashi and Panvel and Thane and Kalyan-beyond. No suburban trains are held up in between stations. Dn mail/express trains are being rescheduled. Information will be updated from time to time further," said Sutar.

The IMD said that extremely heavy rain will occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on August 4 and August 5.

Ratnagiri district is also expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 4, while Paldhar district is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 5.