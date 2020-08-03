Maharashtra adds 8,968 COVID-19 cases; 266 die, 10,221 recover

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Monday increased to 4,50,196 with the addition of 8,968 fresh cases, while 266 deaths, including 46 in Mumbai, took the fatality count to 15,842, state health department said.

The state also saw the discharge of 10,221 patients in the day, raising the count of recovered cases to 2,87,030, an official said.

Maharashtra now has 1,47,018 active cases.

A total of 22,98,723 people have been tested so far for COVID-19, he said.

Mumbai city and suburban areas (MMR region) reported 970 and 2,957 fresh cases of COVID-19, respectively.

With this, Mumbai has so far reported 1,17,406 cases and 6,493 deaths.

The wider MMR region now has 2,49,111 cases of COVID- 19 and 9,970 deaths.

The number of cases jumped by 796 in Pune city, while the neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad added 731 new infections in the day.

Pune city reported 40 fatalities in the day while the number stood at 13 in areas under Pimpri Chinchwad.

The tally of cases in Pune division reached 1,10,924 while the fatality count stands at 2,965, the official said.

The case count in Nashik division stands at 37,679 with 1,255 deaths, while Kolhapur division has so far reported 11,835 cases and 284 fatalities.

Aurangabad division now has 17,827 cases with 625 deaths while the count of cases in Latur division reached 6,803 while fatalities rose to 273, the official said.

Akola division so far reported 8,189 cases and 280 deaths.

The number of cases in Nagpur division reached 7,401 and fatalities to 138, the official said.

A total of 427 people from other states are being treated in Maharashtra. 52 such patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

A total of 9,25,269 people are home quarantined while 37,944 people remain admitted in institutional facilities, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,50,196, deaths 15,842, recoveries 2,87,030, active cases 1,47,018 and people tested so far 22,98,723.