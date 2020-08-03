COVID-19: Death in Delhi toll rises to over 4,000; Tamil Nadu reports over 5,600 cases

India's national capital on Monday reported 805 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths taking the total number of cases in the city to 1,38,482.

The death toll due to the virus in the city has crossed 4021.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 4,473 new coronavirus cases and 50 death in the last 24 hours taking the total death toll in the state to 1,778. The number of active cases in the state has risen to 40,191, according to the state health department.

Tamil Nadu which is one of the worst-hit state with the virus reported 5,609 new coronavirus cases and 109 deaths taking the total number of cases to 2,63,222. The death toll due to the virus in the state has risen to 4,241.

Meanwhile, ICMR said it was difficult to predict if India will witness a second wave of coronavirus.

Amid the rising coronavirus cases, the Puducherry government informed that 178 new coronavirus cases were reported taking the total number of cases to 3,982 in the union territory

In Rajasthan, 565 new coronavirus cases were reported along with 9 deaths with the total number of cases rising to 44,975 including 12,802 active cases. The death toll due to the virus in the state has risen to 715.

The rise in cases comes as the country reported 52,972 cases & 771 deaths in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases rising to 18,03,696 including 5,79,357 active cases. The death toll due to the virus in the country has risen to 38,135.