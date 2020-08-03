Masks, face covers 'mandatory' in yoga institutes and gyms: Health ministry

As the government allowed gyms and yoga institutes to reopen in Unlock 3.0 from August 5, India's health and family welfare ministry today issued guidelines which included social distancing measures and use of masks.

The ministry said that the use of masks and face covers is "mandatory" at all times. However, during yoga exercise and exercising in gyms as far as possible only a viser is to be used as use of masks during exercise may cause difficulty in breathing.

As a preventive measure, yoga institutes and gyms in containment areas have been ordered to remain shut. The guidelines have been aimed to minimize "all possible physical contact between staff members and members".

The ministry urged people above the age of 65, co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 not to use gyms in closed spaces.

Meanwhile, Telangana reported 983 coronavirus cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases in the state rising to 67,660, including 18,500 active cases. There have been 551 deaths so far due to the virus in the state.

As the number of coronavirus crisis continues to rise, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) today gave approval to Serum Institute of India, Pune to conduct Phase II+III clinical trials of Oxford University's Astra Zeneca vaccine in India.

In Odisha, 1,384 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases in the state to 36,297 including 14,095 active cases.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the number of coronavirus tests crossed 2 crore mark in India till August 2.