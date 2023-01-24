IITs, Indian academia can offer open-source online education to G20 emerging nations, say experts

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and other Indian academia have to make a major contribution in emerging countries by focusing on providing free education and low-cost certification in technical courses, said representatives of academia and research groups.

They were referring to the National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL), which has the world's largest online repository of courses in basic sciences, engineering, humanities, and social sciences subjects.

Created by seven IITs and the Indian Institute of Science, the NPTEL has over 56,000 hours of video content and is said to be the most accessed library of peer-reviewed educational content in the world. Since 2014, NPTEL has been offering open online courses, along with certificates from the IITs/IISc for those who successfully complete the course. The courses are free for enrolment and learning, however, the certification examination conducted upon course completion is optional and has a fee.

Prof. Subash S, faculty of Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Madras, explained to WION that the massively open online courses (MOOC) model can be replicated in the global south. "Open platforms built by academia can enhance the skill of the aspirants who haven't been able to make it to top institutions or afford an education there. It not only up-skills the youth, but also makes them future-ready," he said.

Dr Seshadri Chari, member of Governing Board and Governing Council, RIS, told WION that India has missed the bus during the first, second, and third iterations of the Industrial Revolution and that the country is better poised to handle the Fourth Industrial Revolution. He attributed this statement to the changes in academic curricula, emphasis on research than mere theory, and the scaling up of institutions focused on technology, life sciences, medical research etc.

He reasoned that the startups and Micro Small & Medium Industries are getting strengthened and growing in numbers, and openng up vast opportunities for those graduating from IITs and academia. Regarding India's ability to contribute to emerging nations, he said that India promotes the idea of development partnership (as opposed to development aid) and is a participant in the growth of other countries, and can help create a combination of skill and wealth.

As part of the 'G20 University Connect' Lecture Series, members of the academia and researchers had addressed school and college students from across backgrounds at the IIT-Madras campus in Chennai. They had explained the significance of India having assumed the presidency of the G20 this year and the impact that it would have. The students were also sensitised about the processes involved and how youth could contribute to the larger efforts.