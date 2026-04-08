/IED attack foiled in South Kashmir, major terror incident averted

Security forces successfully foiled a potential terror attack in South Kashmir after recovering and neutralising an improvised explosive device (IED) planted along the Zainapora–Chitargam road early this morning.

According to official sources, alert troops of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) detected the suspicious object during a routine sanitisation operation in nearby orchards. The patrol team noticed an unusual item placed by the roadside and immediately cordoned off the area.

Upon closer inspection, the object was identified as a powerful IED, believed to have been strategically planted to target security forces’ vehicles. Bomb disposal squads were swiftly called in and successfully neutralised the explosive without any damage or casualties.

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Security officials stated that the timely detection and action prevented what could have been a major incident aimed at disrupting peace and stability in the region.

Following the recovery, joint operations have been intensified by the Rashtriya Rifles, local police, and CRPF units to track down those responsible for the attempted attack. Search operations are currently underway in the surrounding areas.