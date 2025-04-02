Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he stands in support of the Waqf Amendment Bill amid the debate in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday (Apr 2).

"I stand in support of the Bill introduced by my ministerial colleague. I have been carefully hearing the discussion going on since 12 noon...," he said.

Shah slammed the opposition, saying, "You (Opposition) would break this country".

He added, "I feel that there are several misconceptions among several Members, either genuinely or politically. Also, through this House, attempts are being made to spread those misconceptions across the country..."

No non-Muslims will be part of committee

Shah clarified that non-Muslims will not be part of the new committee that will interfere in religious matters, adding that they will only see whether the administration is following the rules or not.

"Waqf Act and Board came into effect in 1995. All the arguments about the inclusion of non-Muslims inclusion are about interference in the Waqf," he said.

"First of all, no non-Muslim would come into the Waqf. Understand this clearly...There is no such provision to include any non-Muslim among those who manage the religious institutions; we do not want to do this," the union minister added.

He further clarified, "This is a huge misconception that this Act will interfere with the religious conduct of Muslims and interfere with the property donated by them. This misconception is being spread to instil fear among minorities for their vote bank."

"One more misconception is being spread, that this is coming with a retrospective effect. Speak with responsibility when you speak in this House. The Bill clearly states that the Law will come into effect after the notification is issued by the Government when the Bill is passed. So, there is no retrospective effect. But Muslims are being scared."

Shah added that anyone with grievances can approach the court.

"How can any decision of the government or an organisation be outside the court's jurisdiction? Where will the person whose land has been taken go? Congress did this for vote-bank politics, and we are rejecting it. Anyone with grievances can approach the court," he said.

What will the Waqf Board and Waqf Council do?

He explained that the role of the Waqf Board and Waqf Council will be "to catch the people selling off Waqf properties and drive them out, to catch those who lease off their properties for 100 years in the name of Waqf. The income of Waqf is dropping, the income with which we have to do development for minority and push them forward, that money is being stolen. Waqf Board and Council will catch that."

