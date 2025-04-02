Indian parliament is debating a bill to make amendments to the country's Waqf Board structure. The bill, tabled on Wednesday (Apr 2) by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, is a hot topic of debate both in the house and outside. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill being debated in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian parliament, has raised curiosity about the institution, which was earlier not discussed much outside Muslim circles.

What exactly is Waqf?

In Islamic law, waqf is the property that is considered to belong to God. The term literally means detention, but it is the idea of taking ownership of some properties and using them for religious purposes or charity. Such property taken under Waqf could include cash, land, buildings and so on.

The properties under waqf are permanently dedicated for pious or charitable purposes.

The income from these assets are supposed to be used for building and maintenance of mosques, seminars, hospitals or charitable institutions. It can also be used for humanitarian purposes.

What does waqf mean?

The Arabic word 'waqf' literally means to detain, to hold, or to tie up. So the property is seen to be tied in perpetuity to God (Allah), and is therefore inalienable.

People can dedicate their assets or property to waqf for religious or community purposes.

Who is a waqif?

The waqif is the person who made the dedication of the property for religious purposes.

In the larger context, waqf is part of 'Sadaqah Jaariyah', the Islamic concept of continuing or perpetual charity, as the benefits of the waqf continue even after the death of the waqif.

Types of waqf

There are three main kinds of waqf. 'Khairi waqf' are properties like schools, mosques and hospitals, used for the benefit of general public. 'A'l-Aulad waqf' refers to property given to one's descendants with a provision for the public benefit if the descendants fail. 'Musytarak Waqf', the third type, is a combination of khairi and a'l-aulad waqf.

As per the Islamic law or 'Sharia', many countries have organised waqf under specific administrative structures.

What is the role of waqf boards?

Waqf boards and similar institutions play a significant role in handing the religious, educational and charitable activities in Muslim communities.

The properties generate income, which are supposed to be used by waqf boards for benefitting the community and its economic and social uplift.

Waqf properties and endowments are often used for building and maintaining mosques, schools, colleges, religious seminars or other educational institutions.

Income from waqf assets can also go into supporting Islamic religious institutions, or for charitable or humanitarian aid.