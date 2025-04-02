A heated debate is unfolding in the Lok Sabha between government and opposition members over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, aimed at enhancing the administration of Waqf properties in India. The bill was introduced in the Lower House today for consideration and passage.

Union Ministers Amit Shah and Kiren Rijiju have expressed support for the bill, while opposition MPs, including Akhilesh Yadav and Gaurav Gogoi, have vehemently opposed it. The opposition claims that the bill undermines the rights of Muslims and is an attempt to impose central control over Waqf properties.

Here's who said what

Union Minister Amit Shah: "It was your (Opposition) insistence that a Joint Parliamentary Committee should be formed. We do not have a committee like the Congress. We have a democratic committee, which brainstorms. Our committee discusses, deliberates on the basis of discussions and makes changes. If the changes are not to be accepted, then what is the point of the committee?"

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju: "The government is not going to interfere in any religious institution. The changes made in the Waqf law by the UPA government gave it overriding effect over other statutes, hence the new amendments were required. (Targeting the opposition) You tried to mislead the people on issues which are not part of the Waqf Bill."

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi: "What message do you (government) want to give? The community that fought for India's independence, the community that sacrificed its life along with Mangal Pandey in 1857, you want to tarnish the image of that community... This is your divide and rule. Nationalism for us is being united."

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav: "A party that claims to be the biggest political party in the world has still not been able to elect its own national president," he said, referring to the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies)