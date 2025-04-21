The prime accused in the Seelampur murder of Delhi, the self-proclaimed "Lady Don" Ziqra said that she is being "framed unnecessarily". In he very first statement after her arrest, the "gangster" claimed that she did not kill the 17-year-old victim Kunal.

#WATCH | Delhi's Seelampur Murder Case | "I did not kill Kunal. I am being framed unnecessarily," says 'Lady don' Zikra, who was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Delhi's Seelampur area pic.twitter.com/JLthIJxGL8 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2025



While leaving the court after a hearing, the media asked Ziqra why she killed Kunal. The "Lady don" looked bad and said "Sir, I did not kill Kunal, I'm, being wrongly framed" in the case.

The Seelampur murder case

In what seems like a straight-out-of-Bollywood-mafia movie, a woman named Ziqra, known as "Lady Don", has been identified as the prime suspect in the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Delhi's Seelampur. Delhi police said that Ziqra was the one who plotted the murder of the teenage boy to avenge her brother's stabbing.

"She wanted to take revenge for her brother's stabbing and had formed her own gang. She also recently went to jail in a case," police said, the news agency PTI said.

Who is 'Lady Don'?

Ziqra hails from the Seelampur area of the national capital. Just three months before the murder, as per IANS, she was released from jail under the Arms Act. She is known for carrying a gun with her all the time.

On social media, multiple clips of her reels have been shared where Ziqra was seen lip syncing to some "gangster" lines.

She also worked as the bouncer of imprisoned gangster Hashim Baba's wife, Zoya. Ziqra was living with Zoya before Baba's wife was arrested in a drug case. Speculations are that Ziqra was planning to make her own gang after Zoya's arrest.

