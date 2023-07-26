ugc_banner

Hyderabad woman found starving on Chicago streets, went to the US to pursue higher education. Watch!

Hyderabad, IndiaEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Jul 26, 2023, 09:49 PM IST

Syeda Wahaj Fatima, the mother of Minhaj Zaidi said that her daughter left for the US in August 2021 to pursue her dreams, but her family lost contact with her two months ago. Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Story highlights

The woman identified as Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a 37-year-old student of Information Science at TRINE University in Detroit, is said to be suffering from depression, leading to her current situation

An Indian woman who had embarked on a journey to pursue a master's degree in the United States has been discovered in a dire state on the streets of Chicago.

The woman, who belongs to India's Hyderabad, is reportedly a student at Detroit's TRINE University. Her mother has now made an emotional appeal to the Indian Minister for External Affairs, S. Jaishankar, urging him to intervene and bring her daughter back to India as soon as possible. 

Dreams, depression and more

The woman identified as Syeda Lulu Minhaj Zaidi, a 37-year-old student of Information Science at TRINE University in Detroit, is said to be suffering from depression, leading to her current situation.

Syeda Wahaj Fatima, the mother of Minhaj Zaidi said that her daughter left for the US in August 2021 to pursue her dreams, but her family lost contact with her two months ago.

Recently, two compassionate individuals from Hyderabad informed the family of Minhaj Zaidi's devastating condition. The distressed mother wrote in a letter to the Indian External Affairs Minister that her daughter is battling deep depression, and her belongings have been stolen, leaving her on the brink of starvation, and forcing to roam the streets of Chicago.

Viral video shows Minhaj's deplorable condition

Amjedullah Khan, a leader of the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), has posted the letter on Twitter, along with a heart-wrenching video of Minhaj Zaidi. 

×

In the video, a concerned man can be heard assuring the Hyderabadi woman and promising to arrange food for her. He also advises her to return to India to seek support and care.

The visuals of Minhaj Zaidi portray a malnourished woman struggling to express herself. The situation has deeply shocked the online community, with one Twitter user revealing that he knew her since childhood, describing her as an incredibly studious individual. The user, Fahad Maqsusi, also appealed for assistance in bringing her back to Hyderabad.

The distressing news has also reached the attention of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Khaleequr Rahman, who has urged the External Affairs Minister to investigate and address this concerning issue.

(With inputs from agencies)

