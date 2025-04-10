Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been extradited to India from the United States on a special flight on Thursday (Apr 10) after the US Supreme Court rejected his final appeal to evade the Indian authorities.

According to a PTI report citing prison officials, Rana is expected to remain in a high-security ward at Delhi’s Tihar Jail after his arrival in India. All necessary arrangements have been made for his custody.

Tahawwur Rana, 64, a Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, is a known associate of David Coleman Headley, aka Daood Gilani. Headley is a US citizen and a key conspirator behind the deadly 26/11 attacks.

What did David Headley’s testimony reveal?

According to the US Department of Justice, Rana’s childhood friend David Headley testified against him, which ultimately led to his arrest. Headley confessed to his role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

He admitted attending five training camps of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a designated foreign terrorist organisation, in Pakistan between 2002 and 2005.

In late 2005, he was instructed by Lashkar members to carry out a surveillance mission in India, which he did five times until the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008. In 2006, Headley, along with two Lashkar operatives, planned to set up an immigration office in Mumbai as a cover for surveillance.

According to his testimony, he then went to Chicago and informed Rana, his close friend from high school in Pakistan, about his assignment to identify potential targets for the attacks in India. Rana approved the plan and set up an office in Mumbai for his business, First World Immigration Services, as a front.

Rana also directed one of his employees to help facilitate Headly’s visa and travel to India. According to the US Justice Department, Headly’s claims were supported by emails and documents.

On November 26, 2008, a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists carried out coordinated attacks on key locations in Mumbai, including CST railway station, Taj and Oberoi hotels, Chabad House, and Leopold Cafe. The siege, which went on for nearly 60 hours, resulted in 166 deaths, including foreign nationals from the US, UK, and Israel.

Headley also revealed a separate plot to carry out surveillance of the offices of Danish newspaper Morgenavisen Jyllands-Posten in Copenhagen and Aarhus. Following the Mumbai attacks, Headly informed Rana of the planned attack on the Danish paper in retaliation for cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed and intended travel to Denmark for surveillance.

(With inputs from agencies)