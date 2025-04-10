Mumbai's famous tea-seller, Mohammed Taufiq, popularly known as 'Chhotu Chai Wala', who emerged as a hero and saved lives of many by helping them escape the 26/11 terror attack unhurt with his alertness, said that India should not give the same "special" treatment to Tahawwur Rana, like the one given to Ajmal Kasab, one of the convicted terrorists.

"...For India, there is no need to provide him with a cell—Biryani and facilities like those given to Kasab. There should be a separate law for terrorists, a system should be in place so that they are hanged within 2-3 months," Taufiq said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Rana, one of India's most wanted accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, landed in New Delhi. A team of two Inspector Generals (IG), one Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and one Superintendent of Police (SP) will interrogate him and take further action.

He is a Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin and served as a Pakistan Army doctor. He played a key role in facilitating the Mumbai terror attack by assisting one of the masterminds of the attack, David Coleman Headley.

In India, Rana faces serious charges, including criminal conspiracy, waging war against India, murder, forgery, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. He had fought a long legal battle in US courts to avoid extradition, citing poor health, including Parkinson's, a serious abdominal aneurysm, and suspected bladder cancer, but his final appeal was rejected by the US Supreme Court on April 7.

Amit Shah lauds extradition

Indian Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the extradition as a major win for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's diplomacy.

"The return of Tahawwur Rana is a big success of the Modi government's diplomacy, because the governments under whose rule the bomb blasts took place could not bring him back," said Shah's office in a post on X.

He also took a dig at Congress and said, "Governments under whose rule the bomb blasts took place could not bring him back".

Rana's arrival is expected to kick off a high-profile trial and may offer deeper insights into the global terror networks behind 26/11 — and the alleged role of Pakistan's ISI.

It remains unclear whether the Mumbai Police will also get custody of Rana. Talking to ANI, officials said that it depends on the terms of extradition.

