Ratan Tata, the chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, was not only known for his leadership but also his love for animals, particularly dogs. Tata, who was known for his philanthropic works, made sure that his pets were cared for after his death.

In his will, the industrialist listed a sum of Rs 12,00,000 ($14,015) for his pets, with each pet receiving Rs 30,000 ($350) per quarter.

Ratan Tata’s will is being executed by lawyers Darius Kambatta, Mehli Mistry, Shireen Jejeebhoy and Deanna Jejeebhoy.

A petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court for the probate of the will to validate it through legal process and allow the executors to distribute the estate according to instructions. The process could take up to six months, following which the wealth will be distributed as per the will.

Who gets what?

The majority of Ratan Tata's estate, estimated to be worth around Rs 3,800 crore ($443 million), will be dedicated to charitable and philanthropic efforts through Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation and the Ratan Tata Endowment Trust, according to The Economic Times. According to the court papers, unlisted stocks and shares, along with any other unlisted assets, will also be equally distributed between these organisations.

A significant portion of the wealth will go to his family, friends and close associates.

One-third of the financial assets, including bank deposits, financial instruments and physical items such as art and timepieces, will be divided among his half-sisters, Shireen Jejeebhoy and Deanna Jejeebhoy, and former Tata Group employee Mohini M. Dutta, who was close to Tata. The estimated value of these assets is Rs 800 crore ($93 million)

A share of the family's Juhu bungalow will be inherited by Tata's brother, Jimmy Naval Tata. The Alibaug property and a collection of three firearms, which includes a .25-bore pistol, will be given to Mehli Mistry.

Shantanu Naidu, Tata's executive assistant, will have his student loan waived. Neighbour Jake Malite will also receive an interest-free education loan.

The Indian business tycoon breathed his last at a Mumbai hospital on October 9, 2024. He was 86 years old.

