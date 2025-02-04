Shantanu Naidu, known for his close association with Ratan Tata, has been appointed as General Manager and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors.

Advertisment

He shared the news on LinkedIn, "I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as General Manager, Head - Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors! I remember when my father used to walk home from the Tata Motors plant in his white shirt and navy pants, and I would wait for him in the window. It comes full circle now," he wrote.

Also Read | Watch: Bhutan's King, UP CM Yogi Adityanath take a dip at Maha Kumbh

Engineering background

Advertisment

Naidu, an engineer by profession, earned his degree from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 2014 before pursuing an MBA at Cornell University in 2016. His journey with Ratan Tata began in 2018 when he became his assistant, a relationship that quickly gained public attention.

Also Read | Atishi accuses BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri of hooliganism ahead of Delhi assembly polls

Advertisment

In 2021, Naidu launched Goodfellows, a startup dedicated to assisting elderly individuals living alone. Ratan Tata supported the venture, even relinquishing ownership in the company and, in a final act of generosity, waiving Naidu’s education loan in his will.

Naidu also authored "I Came Upon a Lighthouse", a book that offers a rare, personal glimpse into his friendship with Tata, focusing on their shared experiences rather than just business leadership.

Also Read | Watch: Bhutan's King, UP CM Yogi Adityanath take a dip at Maha Kumbh

Tribute to Ratan Tata

Following Tata’s passing on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86, Naidu paid an emotional tribute, writing: "The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse."

(With inputs from agencies)