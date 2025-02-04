Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk visited Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh-2025 and participated in several significant spiritual activities.

At the Tirtharaj Prayag, the King worshipped Shri Akshayvat Ji and Mother Ganga. The King also took a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam, marking a pivotal moment in his spiritual journey.

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Bhutan King also offered prayers at the Lete Hanuman Mandir and visited the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Centre.

Sharing a post on X, UP CM wrote, "Today at Tirtharaj Prayag, His Majesty the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk Ji had darshan and did worship of Shri Akshayvat Ji."

"Today at Tirtharaj Prayag, His Majesty the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk Ji worshipped Mother Ganga, the giver of life and giver of salvation," Adityanath said.

In another post, Adityanath wrote, "His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk of Bhutan took a holy bath at the holy Triveni Sangam today at Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj."

प्रयागः सर्वतीर्थेभ्यः प्रभवत्यधिकं विभो।

यत्र गङ्गा महाभागा स देशस्तत्तपोधनम्॥



आज तीर्थराज प्रयाग में भूटान के महामहिम नरेश जिग्मे खेसर नामग्याल वांगचुक जी ने जीवनदायिनी, मोक्षदायिनी माँ गंगा की पूजा-अर्चना की।



जय माँ गंगे! pic.twitter.com/m98HUMY9Bp — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 4, 2025

Earlier in the day, UP CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Lucknow Airport and presented him with a bouquet of flowers. The two dignitaries then boarded the plane for travel to Prayagraj.

Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck had arrived in Lucknow on Monday. CM Yogi extended a warm welcome to him. He was greeted with traditional music and dance.

The Maha Kumbh 2025, which commenced on January 13, will continue until February 26. The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.

यत्सेवया देवनृदेवतादि-

देवर्षयः प्रत्यहमामनन्ति।

स्वर्गं च सर्वोत्तमभूमिराज्यं

स तीर्थराजो जयति प्रयागः॥



महाकुम्भ-2025, प्रयागराज में आज भूटान के महामहिम नरेश जिग्मे खेसर नामग्याल वांगचुक जी ने पवित्र त्रिवेणी संगम में पावन स्नान कर पुण्य प्राप्त किया pic.twitter.com/33Gq2UOPbs — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 4, 2025

Prominent personalities from various fields have also taken the holy dip at the Sangam, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with his Cabinet. Among celebrities, producer Vinod Bhanushali and lead singer of British band Coldplay, Christ Martin, along with his girlfriend and actress Dakota Johnson, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

The Uttar Pradesh government showered flower petals on saints and seers who gathered for the 'Amrit Snan' at the Triveni Sangam on the occasion of Basant Panchami. As per officials, more than 12.5 million devotees took a holy dip on the third and last Shahi Snan of Maha Kumbh as of noon on Monday.

