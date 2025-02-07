Late business tycoon Ratan Tata left nearly a third of his residual assets for Mohini Mohan Dutta, a Jamshedpur-based entrepreneur, Indian media outlet Economic Times reported.

Indian philanthropist Ratan Tata, who died on October 9, passed on his assets worth USD 57 million to 74-year-old Dutta.

The amount will be distributed only after undergoing probate and is certified by the High Court, which will likely take six months.

Who is Mohini Mohan Dutta?

Mohini Mohan Dutta, 74, is a Jamshedpur-based entrepreneur and is the co-owner of Stallion, which later became a part of Tata Services.

Before its merger, Dutta had an 80 per cent stake in Stallion, while Tata Industries owned the remaining 20 per cent.

During Ratan Tata's funeral, Dutta revealed that they first met in Jamshedpur at the Dealers Hostel when has was 24.

According to the Group insiders, Dutta always maintained he was close to Tata's family. "He helped me out and really built me up," Dutta told the media in the past.

Dutta is believed to have had a nearly six-decade association with Tata and was also reportedly invited to Ratan Tata's birth anniversary celebrations held at NCPA in Mumbai in December 2024.

The event was attended by only close associates and family members.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Shantanu Naidu, known for his close association with Ratan Tata, has been appointed as General Manager and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors.

He shared the news on LinkedIn, "I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as General Manager, Head - Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors! I remember when my father used to walk home from the Tata Motors plant in his white shirt and navy pants, and I would wait for him in the window. It comes full circle now," he wrote.

