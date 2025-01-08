India largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, Tata Motors, today announced a major milestone — the 3,100 electric buses in its fleet have completed 250 million kilometres in 10 cities. That distance equals 6,200 trips around the Earth.

Advertisment

Tata Motors’ electric fleet has played its part in combating air pollution and supplying eco friendly public transport by averaging 200 kilometres or more per day using an average of 30 buses. The buses have enabled the covering of this distance, according to the agency, thereby acting as promoters of sustainable mass mobility and helping to save approximately 140,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Also Read | Royal Enfield's Flying Flea EV to be powered by Qualcomm

"We were doing very good work, and I am also proud of this achievement, said Mr. Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD of TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited. “Congratulations to our zero-emission electric buses that can reach as far as 250 million kilometers, which speaks to the growing favour of green solutions in urban mobility.” Notably, in recent years alone, 150 million of these kilometers have been covered as demand and confidence from commuters and both state transport undertakings are growing. And consistent with our commitment to advancing safer, smarter and greener mass mobility solutions.”

Advertisment

Tata Motors run electric buses in cities like Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jammu, Srinagar, Lucknow, Guwahati and Indore. These systems create a sustainable and efficient alternative to traditional modes of transport while achieving a fleet uptime greater than 95%.

Possessing state of the art features, the buses provide air suspension for a smoother ride, hydraulic lifts for the differently abled, ergonomic seating and come in 9 meter 12 meter variances. Now these design elements ensure safety, comfort and convenience for the millions of passengers daily.

Also Read | Automakers to pool emissions with Tesla to meet EU 2025 rules

Advertisment

This is a milestone for Tata Motors, which leads the electric mobility sector, as well as in efforts to lower environmental impact on urban transport. In line with cities adopting electric bus systems, Tata Motors establishes benchmark for eco friendly mass transit solution.