Flying Flea, the newly launched electric vehicle (EV) division of Royal Enfield motorcycle has partnered with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. As a part of the collaboration, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon QWM2290 system on chip (SoC) and Snapdragon Car to cloud Platform will be integrated into Flying Flea’s state of art motorcycles. This places Flying Flea as one of the initial two-wheeler platforms across the globe to make use of such enhanced connectivity technology.

According to Mario Alvisi, the Chief Growth Officer for Electric Vehicles at Royal Enfield, the company was happy to partner with Apis. Flying Flea is another giant step in the progress of Royal Enfield. "When combining our purposefully designed and outstandingly built vehicle with the innovative technology provided by Qualcomm, we strive to offer something unparalleled in the field of electric mobility all around the world."

The Qualcomm Snapdragon QWM2290 System on Chip is manufactured to improve safety, performance, and connectivity for Flying Flea passengers. From the diagnostic range capabilities to sophisticated navigation and even a tailored ride setting, this ride becomes smarter and more efficient. According to Jeff Arnold, the Vice President of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, the partnership combines Royal Enfield tradition with Qualcomm innovation to reimagine two-wheeler mobility.

New motorcycles from Flying Flea range developed solely by Royal Enfield technical team will come with five preset ride modes besides options for different terrains and inclinations of the rider and the motorcycles will have a true round TFT display powered by the Snapdragon chip. It also registers smartphones like smart keys so that riders can combine the convenience of control and operation.

Nimish Shrivastava of Qualcomm Technologies refers to changes in the two-wheelers market and stresses on connected services. “It is our pleasure to partner with Flying Flea in reshaping safety, performance, and the rider experience with Snapdragon’s best technologies.”