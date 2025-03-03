Tata Curvv.ev achieves fastest EV drive from Kashmir to Kanyakumari
Deepika Agrawal
Mar 03, 2025, 04:22 PM
It covered the distance of 3,800 km in 76 hours and 35 minutes, setting 20 national records
It broke the record of the erstwhile record-holder Tata Nexon EV MAX
Curvv.ev took 16 charging stops, with the average charging time coming down from 28 hours to 17 hours
With the new feat, Tata Motors was able to eclipse its own record by 19 hours
Curvv.ev is underpinned by the acti.ev pure EV architecture and 55 kWh battery
It offers a range of over 500 km on a single charge with 0 to 100 kmph acceleration time of 8.6 seconds
Tata Curvv.ev is available at a starting price of INR 17.49 lakh
{{ primary_category.name }}
{{title}}
By {{ contributors.0.name }}
& {{ contributors.1.name }}
Read Next