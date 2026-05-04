As the Bharatiya Janata Party under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma moves towards a third consecutive victory in Assam with a strong mandate, one of the most closely watched contests of the election ended in a setback for the Congress. His long-time political rival and Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi lost the Jorhat Assembly constituency to BJP leader Hitendra Nath Goswami.

According to the Election Commission of India data, Goswami secured 69439 votes and won by a margin of 23182 votes. Gogoi managed 46257 votes but failed to bridge the gap as counting concluded on Monday.

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Jorhat result deepens Himanta-Gogoi rivalry

The rivalry between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Gaurav Gogoi is deeply rooted in the internal friction of the Congress party during the tenure of Gaurav’s father, the late Tarun Gogoi. Once a protégé of the senior Gogoi, Himanta’s eventual exit from the Congress in 2015 was fueled by his perception that Gaurav was being fast-tracked for leadership over more seasoned loyalists.

What began as a battle for succession within the party has evolved into a bitter, decade-long ideological war.

In the run-up to the 2026 elections, the rivalry between Sarma and Gogoi devolved into a bitter war of personal and national security allegations. Sarma accused the Congress of using campaign materials linked to a Pakistani social media group, questioning Gogoi's patriotism. In retaliation, Gogoi targeted the Chief Minister’s family, alleging they held undeclared assets and luxury properties in Dubai. This aggressive "war of affidavits" ultimately overshadowed local issues, turning the election into a deeply personal referendum on regional dominance.

The battle for Jorhat was more than just a seat; it was a personal proxy war where Sarma sought to prove his dominance over the Gogoi legacy, while Gaurav attempted to reclaim his family’s political heartland.

BJP crosses majority mark in Assam

As counting progressed, trends showed the BJP comfortably crossing the majority mark of 64 seats, driven by strong consolidation of support across key regions of the state. The outcome highlights the party’s continued electoral strength under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The result also marks a significant setback for the Congress, which has struggled to recover its traditional support base. The party has failed to regain traction among key voter groups, including the tea garden communities, Ahom voters and sections of the minority electorate that once formed its core support in Upper Assam.

According to Election Commission trends, the BJP is leading or winning in 81 seats. The Indian National Congress has seen its numbers dip to 21 seats, while its former allies and regional players show the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) holding steady at 10 seats and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) at 8 seats. The AIUDF and Raijor Dal remain leading in 2 seats each, with the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) maintaining its lead in 1 seat.