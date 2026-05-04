/Thalapathy vs Ilaya Thalapathy: MK Stalin proves to be no stallion as upstart Vijay wins Tamil Nadu on debut race of TVK

In Tamil Nadu political circles, Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin is called Thalapathy, or commander/leader. In a strange coincidence, his electoral nemesis Vijay was called 'Ilaya Thalapathy' or "Young Commander" since his stardom years in Tamil cinema. The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections of 2026 were about the clash of these two Thalapathys. Vijay, full name Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, transitioned to politics from cinema in the southern state known for several such metamorphoses. His fledgling party, TVK, appears to have done the impossible: channelling all the anger and frustrations about Stalin and DMK, and the mass adoration for Vijay, into votes. Tamil Nadu is witnessing yet another crossover from movies to politics: practically all of its chief ministers had a past in tinseltown. Here is how the dynast lost to the upstart, in a race between a stallion and a debutant.

The dynasty falls in front of the upstart: Why did Stalin lose Tamil Nadu election 2026?

In the past few years, Stalin has been projecting himself not only as a Tamil Nadu politician, but also as a national counterweight to BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But clearly, he does not seem to have the love of the Tamil voter any more. Stalin grew in politics under the shadow of his giant of a father, M Karunanidhi, the key proponent of Dravidian politics in the state, which came to power, among other things, through a fight against the imposition of the national language Hindi.

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Vijay, on the other hand, launched Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) only in 2024. Vijay’s fans and the larger population saw TVK as a fresh alternative. In its very first electoral outing, TVK contested all 234 seats of the state independently. TVK has delivered a stunning upset, and is emerging as the single largest party as per official trends on Monday (May 4).

Ending a political duopoly in Tamil Nadu

The election result also marks the end of the DMK-AIADMK duopoly that ruled the state for nearly half a century.

Vijay’s assets were the mass hero appeal he created with two decades of box-office hits, fan armies among youth and urban voters, a clean image, and promises of change. Even before the elections, he advocated a drug-free Tamil Nadu, youth employment, and better governance.

TVK was positioned as a direct challenge to the ruling DMK, with Vijay focusing on issues that mattered most to common people. Vijay contested from high-profile seats like Perambur and Trichy East, leading in both.

Going into the election, AIADMK was already in shambles over internecine fights. At the DMK meanwhile, Stalin represented the old guard of Dravidian politics and was seeking a second consecutive term. His stronghold of Kolathur became symbolic of the upset, with Stalin trailing behind TVK’s candidate VS Babu.

MK Stalin faced strong anti-incumbency in Tamil Nadu

Voter frustration was high over law and order, alleged corruption, scams, illicit liquor and drug problems, and governance lapses. The traditional opposition, AIADMK, failed to capitalise on the anti-incumbency as it was grappling with factionalism. Voters eventually swung heavily towards the energetic new option.

Vijay has fans among both Gen Z and millennials who grew up on his films. They turned out in huge numbers to vote, with the state recording record turnout, with some areas reporting more than 85 per cent voting. TVK appears to have made inroads into urban areas like Chennai as well as southern districts, and traditional bastions of both DMK and AIADMK.