/Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay’s poll debut mirrors Kejriwal’s 2013 breakthrough

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Actor-turned politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has made a striking electoral debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, drawing comparisons with Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) breakthrough in Delhi in 2013. According to early trends, TVK has emerged as a formidable challenger to the long-standing dominance of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), signalling a major shift in the state’s political landscape. Reports of a “Vijay Wave” suggest that the party’s debut has unsettled established players in a manner similar to AAP’s first performance, which disrupted the Congress-BJP binary in Delhi.

Early counting trends indicate that TVK is leading in around 100 of the 234 Assembly seats, positioning it as a strong contender to emerge as the single-largest party. However, it remains uncertain whether the party will cross the majority mark of 118 seats on its own or whether the state is headed for a hung Assembly, potentially placing Vijay in the role of kingmaker.

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Several high-profile candidates appear to be facing tough contests. Sitting ministers such as Udhayanidhi Stalin and K. N. Nehru are trailing in their respective constituencies, according to early trends. Vijay himself is leading in both Perambur and Tiruchi East, the two seats he has contested.

Vijay’s likely win mirrors Kejriwal’s in 2013

The parallels with AAP’s 2013 debut are notable. In Delhi, the fledgling party had won 28 of 70 seats, ending the 15-year rule of then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. Similarly, TVK’s entry has broken the decades-old DMK-AIADMK duopoly in Tamil Nadu.

Both parties have capitalised on an “outsider” appeal, campaigning on issues such as corruption, governance reform and welfare. Vijay’s focus on youth and citizen wellness echoes AAP’s “common man” plank that resonated strongly with urban voters in 2013.

TVK, founded in February 2024, chose to contest all 234 seats independently in its maiden election, mirroring AAP’s strategy of going solo during its initial electoral foray. Exit polls had offered mixed projections, with some predicting a major upset in the range of 98 to 120 seats, while others suggested the party could play the role of a spoiler or kingmaker.