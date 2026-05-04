/West Bengal Assembly Elections Result 2026: ‘People have rejected Mamata Banerjee’? BJP’s state prez claims India is becoming ‘Modimay’

West Bengal Assembly Elections Result 2026: Ahead of the poll results on Monday (May 4), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed strong confidence in a decisive victory, with its state president, Samik Bhattacharya, claiming that voters have already rejected the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking outside a counting centre in Kolkata on Monday (May 4), Bhattacharya said the BJP was not only aiming to form its first government in the state but was also expecting a landslide mandate. “People of the state have already rejected the Trinamool Congress government and, in a few hours, the overwhelming majority of the seats will confirm that. In the fight between Mamata Banerjee and the people, the people have rejected Mamata Banerjee,” he told PTI.

Moreover, Bhattacharya claims, "No Bengali has seen such elections since independence. So, today we've reached the final moment. Bengal has to break free from this electoral culture. If people in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have broken free from the previous election pattern, why can't we?"

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"The whole of India is becoming 'Modimay'. The Prime Minister has changed the definition of Indian politics. Today's religion is democracy, and today's politics is development. We are moving forward with this mantra,” he told ANI.

‘Be vigilant. Keep watch.’

Amid the counting process, Banerjee urged party workers and polling agents to remain vigilant, alleging irregularities ahead of the results. In a post on X late Sunday night, she claimed to have received reports of power outages and suspicious activity near strong rooms in several districts. “Be vigilant. Keep watch. Stay awake at night. File complaints,” she said, adding that reports had come in from Hooghly, Nadia, Burdwan and parts of Kolkata regarding phased load-shedding and disruptions in CCTV surveillance.

Banerjee further alleged that in locations such as Serampore, Krishnanagar, Ausgram and Kshudiram Anushilan Kendra, CCTV cameras were being turned off and vehicles were moving in and out of strong rooms under questionable circumstances.