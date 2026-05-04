/‘Inching closer to the century’: BJP takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi as Congress struggles in 2026 assembly polls in 5 states

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (May 4) took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the Indian National Congress struggled in the ongoing assembly elections across five states. In a post on social media platform X, the BJP mocked Gandhi’s electoral record, saying, “If elections were a sport, Rahul Gandhi would have an untouchable record. 99 losses and counting isn’t just a statistic, it’s practically a streak. Across states, across years, across narratives, the outcome barely changes. Campaigns are launched with noise, slogans are refreshed, rebranding attempts come and go - but the result? Always the same. Inching closer to the century. Well done, RaGa!”

The post is the latest in a series of barbs by the BJP targeting Gandhi’s electoral track record. The party has repeatedly claimed that Congress has suffered around 95 electoral defeats over the past two decades, a talking point it has used in earlier campaigns as well. The fresh attack came amid early trends from the 2026 assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, which indicated the BJP leading in key states while the Congress trailed.

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In West Bengal, early counting trends suggested a strong performance by the BJP, which crossed the majority mark and surged past 180 seats. The ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) lagged behind, while the Congress remained a marginal player. In Assam, trends showed the BJP maintaining a comfortable lead, with the Congress-led alliance trailing significantly.

Meanwhile, in Kerala, the Congress-led United Democratic Front was locked in a close contest with the Left, marking one of the few states where the party remained competitive. The BJP had mounted a similar attack on Gandhi after the Bihar elections, reiterating its claim of “95 electoral defeats” over the years.