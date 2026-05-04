/Tamil Nadu Election Results: Vijay's family celebrates as TVK inches closer to victory - VIDEO

As ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) inches closer to win in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, his family was seen celebrating while security has been increased around his residence. He is leading from both the seats he is contesting: Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur. As the state awaits final results, a victory for TVK would mark a significant political shift in a landscape long shaped by established Dravidian parties and strong star influence. Vijay’s new party, launched in 2024, has rapidly gained traction, turning his electoral debut into one of the most closely watched contests in recent years.

What TVK said amid massive lead in Tamil Nadu?

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TVK national spokesperson Felix Gerald expressed confidence that the party would form the government in Tamil Nadu with an absolute majority as initial election trends showed the party 'scaling high'. Speaking to PTI Videos, Gerald stated that the results were expected and claimed that the people of Tamil Nadu have chosen TVK because they are "fed up" with established parties. "They may have experience of 50 or 75 years, but they have got experience only in looting the state," Gerald said, adding that the electorate trusts TVK as the alternative.

What are the trends suggesting?

As per trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 12:30 pm, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is leading in 105 seats, followed by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in 64 and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in 44. The Indian National Congress (INC) is leading in five seats, while the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) is ahead in four. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in three seats.