/PM Modi’s Jhalmuri moment reflects BJP surge as party leads in all Jhargram seats held by TMC

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to script history in West Bengal as trends show the party moving towards a decisive majority in the 2026 Assembly elections. What began as a symbolic campaign moment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopping for jhalmuri in Jhargram now reflects a much larger political shift across the state.

The saffron party is on course to form its first government in West Bengal, a state the party has long described as its final frontier. The shift is clearly visible in the Junglemahal region, where the party is leading in all four assembly seats in Jhargram district.

Junglemahal shift drives BJP surge

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As counting reaches its final stage, Jhargram district has emerged as a key indicator of changing voter sentiment. In the Jhargram seat, BJP candidate Lakshmi Kanta Sau is leading by around 30000 votes over Trinamool Congress candidate Birbaha Hansda. In Binpur, Dr Pranat Tudu is ahead of Debnath Hansda. Rajesh Mahato is leading in Gopiballavpur, while Amiya Kisku is ahead in Nayagram despite a close contest.

This trend points to a wider demographic shift in the Junglemahal belt. Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), who together account for nearly half of the local population, appear to have supported the BJP in large numbers. The party’s focus on recognition of the Kurmali and Mundari languages, along with discussions around the Uniform Civil Code, seems to have influenced voter choices.

Modi’s jhalmuri stop turns symbolic

During an intense campaign schedule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a brief stop at a roadside jhalmuri stall in Jhargram on April 19. After addressing rallies in Purulia, Jhargram, Medinipur and Bishnupur, he interacted with locals and shared the popular snack.

The moment gained wide attention after being shared on social media. The Prime Minister was seen speaking to the vendor, paying for the snack and distributing it among people gathered at the spot. The interaction added a personal touch to the campaign and drew large crowds to the stall later.

BJP crosses majority mark

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP has crossed the majority mark and is leading in 192 seats. The Trinamool Congress is trailing with leads in 96 seats, indicating a major shift after three consecutive terms in power.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leading in Bhabanipur with a margin of around 9000 votes against Suvendu Adhikari. Several senior leaders, including Sujit Bose and Aroop Biswas, are trailing in their constituencies.

With the BJP set to form the government, West Bengal is witnessing a major political transition driven by grassroots mobilisation, demographic changes and symbolic campaign moments such as Modi’s jhalmuri stop.