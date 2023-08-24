Himachal Pradesh: Several feared trapped as houses collapse due to landslides

Several people are feared trapped in debris after a huge landslide in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday (Aug 24). The landslide in Kullu district destroyed several houses and videos and images circulated on social media appeared to show many multi-storeyed buildings collapsing.

An official said on Thursday that the Kullu-Mandi Highway in the state was damaged following heavy rainfall in the district. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the route.

A red alert warning of imminent heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days starting today.

A commuter told the news agency ANI, "there is a traffic jam stretching to nearly 5-10 kilometres. We have nothing to eat or drink. People are starving here. The snarl should be cleared soon".

An official said the Public Works Department was trying to restore the normal flow of traffic at the earliest.

Sakshi Verma, Superintendent of Police, Kullu, said: "The road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged. An alternative route via Pandoh has also been damaged. Hence, the movement of traffic is suspended for now."

(With inputs from agencies)

