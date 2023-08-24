India: Govt approves proposals worth $944 million to enhance operational capabilities of armed forces

The Indian government has approved proposals worth $944 million (Rs 7,800 crore) to enhance the operational capabilities of the Armed Forces. According to a statement issued by the defence ministry on Thursday (August 24), these proposals were approved by a Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting, held under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The defence ministry statement said all the procurements would be sourced from indigenous vendors only.

From choppers to LMG

The statement said that to enhance the efficiency of the air force, the DAC granted the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the procurement and installation of Electronic Warfare (EW) Suite on Mi-17 V5 Helicopters under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category which will enhance better survivability of Helicopters.

"The EW Suite will be procured from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)," the statement said.

"The DAC has also accorded AoN for procurement of Ground-Based Autonomous System for mechanised infantry and armoured regiments which will enable various operations like unmanned surveillance, logistic delivery of ammunition, fuel & spares and casualty evacuation in the battlefield," it added.

Proposals for procurement 7.62x51 mm Light Machine Gun (LMG) and Bridge Laying Tank (BLT) have also been given the go-ahead by the DAC. The induction of LMG would enhance the fighting capabilities of infantry forces, and the induction of BLT would result in faster movement of mechanised forces. The AoN for procurement of ruggedised laptops and tablets for the army under Project Shakti has also been accorded, the statement further said.

To enhance the operational capability of the MH-60R Helicopters of the navy, the DAC has accorded AoN for procurement of weapons for the same.

