/HD Hyundai delegation meets CM Vijay over proposed $4bn shipyard in Tamil Nadu

A delegation from Hyundai Shipbuilding (HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering) met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay in Chennai, regarding the establishment of a proposed shipbuilding project in Thoothukudi, involving an investment of Rs 38,000 crore ($4 billion), with the potential to create 15,000 direct jobs. HD KSOE, one of the world’s largest shipbuilders, had signed an MoU with Government of Tamil Nadu for establishing a state-of-the-art shipbuilding cluster.

This meeting in Chennai comes barely a week after the state’s Industries Minister Keerthana visited HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Ulsan shipyard and headquarters in South Korea, where she toured the shipbuilding facilities, observed advanced production systems, and held discussions on potential areas of cooperation.

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For this project, National Shipbuilding & Heavy Industries Park Tamil Nadu Limited (NSHIPTN) was formed between Tamil Nadu Government’s SIPCOT and the Indian Government’s VOC Port Authority (VOCPA). The first in-principle approval for the establishment of a greenfield shipbuilding cluster has also been obtained from Directorate General of Shipping, Government of India, it was mentioned.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Vijay reiterated his government’s commitment to facilitate the timely establishment of this strategic project in Thoothukudi and assured the delegation of proactive institutional support at every stage of project implementation. The delegation reciprocated by briefing the chief minister of the progress made and reaffirmed HD KSOE keen interest in grounding this project at the earliest.

In December 2025, when the DMK government was ruling Tamil Nadu, HD Hyundai, the holding company of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, had signed a preliminary agreement with the state government to build a new shipyard. Back then a company spokesperson had said that the Indian government had earlier suggested five candidate states—including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh—for the project. HD Hyundai selected Thoothukudi, in Tamil Nadu as the most suitable location for the new shipyard, as the temperature and rainfall patterns are similar to those of Ulsan, the South Korean port city that houses HD Hyundai’s shipyards.