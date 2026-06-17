/'Famous couple on Instagram': PM Modi and Giorgia Meloni’s latest 'Melodi' moment at G7 Summit goes viral

The "Melodi" internet phenomenon returned to the global stage on Tuesday (June 16) as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared another light-hearted moment during the Group of Seven (G7) Summit.

A viral video captured the two leaders exchanging warm greetings and shaking hands ahead of the traditional family photograph alongside world leaders, including US President Donald Trump. Amid muffled audio, PM Modi appeared to reference their massive social media following, prompting a witty response from Meloni. "Yes, we are the most famous couple on Instagram," the Italian prime minister joked.

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The interaction follows a highly publicised meeting last month in Rome, where PM Modi gifted Meloni a packet of Parle's "Melody" chocolate toffees a direct nod to the viral portmanteau of their last names. Meloni later shared a video of the exchange on her social media platforms, showing both leaders laughing over the candy, with Meloni thanking Modi for the "very, very good toffee."

What began as an internet joke following a 2023 bilateral meeting has evolved into a recurring theme of "Melodi" diplomacy. Meloni first embraced the moniker in 2024 with a selfie captioned "Hi friends, from #Melodi," followed by a video at the 2025 G7 Summit introducing the "Melodi team." Their unscripted, cheerful interactions at multilateral forums continue to rack up millions of views worldwide.

Beyond the viral memes, analysts note that the strong personal chemistry reflects a deeper strategic alignment. Italy has rapidly emerged as one of India's most critical European allies. The two nations are actively collaborating on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a massive infrastructure project positioning Rome as Europe's primary gateway to the Indo-Pacific.