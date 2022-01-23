Has third wave of coronavirus peaked in India? Find several answers

Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid pandemic in India, there have been many speculations about the severity and other aspects.

In last 24 hours, India registered 3,33,533 new coronavirus infections. The total tally of Covid cases has reached 3,92,37,264, as per the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

For quite some days, the daily count of the coronavirus cases has been hovering around 3,00,000.

Not just this, the seven-day average of cases in cities, such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, show a clear decline.

It appears that this wave has peaked in the four largest cities of the country.

Now, the biggest urban centres are contributing less to the count and the virus is spreading to the smaller cities.

The tally of active cases has reached 21,87,205. The death toll has climbed to 4,89,409 with 525 fresh fatalities.

In this current wave, there seems to be a large number of unreported cases of asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms.

So, the official count can be considered just an indicative of trends and not close to the actual number.

(With inputs from agencies)